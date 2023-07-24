Carlos Correa and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners meet at Target Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has 80 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI.

He has a slash line of .232/.308/.409 on the year.

Correa has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .195/.284/.418 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 97 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .244/.312/.401 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 86 hits with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .258/.364/.393 slash line on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

