Kenta Maeda is starting for the Minnesota Twins on Monday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 133 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 23rd in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (439 total).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota's 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.166).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Maeda has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Maeda will try to record his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough

