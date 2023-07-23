Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .175 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 76 games this season (40.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (7.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 76), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.184
|AVG
|.167
|.300
|OBP
|.291
|.408
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (6-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.