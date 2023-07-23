Diane Parry's run in the Ladies Open Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Alize Cornet. Parry's monyeline odds to win it all at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne are +650.

Parry at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Parry's Next Match

Parry will meet Cornet in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 9:30 AM ET, after getting past Danka Kovinic in the previous round 6-4, 7-5.

Parry Stats

In the Round of 16, Parry won 6-4, 7-5 against Kovinic on Thursday.

Through 18 tournaments over the past year, Parry has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 10-18.

Parry has a match record of 2-3 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Parry has played 28 matches and 21.9 games per match.

In her five matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Parry has averaged 22.8 games.

Over the past 12 months, Parry has been victorious in 31.4% of her return games and 65.9% of her service games.

On clay over the past year, Parry has been victorious in 71.8% of her service games and 31.0% of her return games.

