South Africa and Sweden will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

The game featuring Sweden and South Africa will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Sweden vs. South Africa

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Wellington, New Zealand
  • Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
South Africa July 23 - Home
Italy July 29 - Home
Argentina August 2 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

  • Sweden made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, and was eliminated by England 2-1.
  • Kosovare Asllani netted three goals in the competition.
  • Additionally, Elin Rubensson chipped in with one goal and one assist.
  • Sweden is 1-2-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).
  • In its most recent game versus a 2023 Women's World Cup team on April 11, 2023, Sweden drew with Norway 3-3.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Zecira Musovic #1
  • Jonna Andersson #2
  • Linda Sembrant #3
  • Hanna Lundkvist #4
  • Anna Sandberg #5
  • Magdalena Eriksson #6
  • Madelen Janogy #7
  • Lina Hurtig #8
  • Kosovare Asllani #9
  • Sofia Jakobsson #10
  • Stina Blackstenius #11
  • Jennifer Falk #12
  • Amanda Ilestedt #13
  • Nathalie Bjorn #14
  • Rebecka Blomqvist #15
  • Filippa Angeldal #16
  • Caroline Seger #17
  • Fridolina Rolfo #18
  • Johanna Kaneryd #19
  • Hanna Bennison #20
  • Tove Enblom #21
  • Olivia Schough #22
  • Elin Rubensson #23

South Africa Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Sweden July 23 - Away
Argentina July 27 - Away
Italy August 2 - Home

South Africa's Recent Performance

  • After collecting no wins (zero points) in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, South Africa was eliminated.
  • Thembi Kgatlana notched one goal over the course of the event.
  • In addition, Linda Motlhalo posted one assist.
  • South Africa went 3-0-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -13.
  • South Africa's 4-1 loss to Australia on October 8, 2022 was the last time it played against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Kaylin Swart #1
  • Lebogang Ramalepe #2
  • Bongeka Gamede #3
  • Noko Matlou #4
  • Fikile Magama #5
  • Noxolo Cesane #6
  • Karabo Dhlamini #7
  • Hildah Magaia #8
  • Gabriela Salgado #9
  • Linda Motlhalo #10
  • Thembi Kgatlana #11
  • Jermaine Seoposenwe #12
  • Bambanani Mbane #13
  • Tiisetso Makhubela #14
  • Refiloe Jane #15
  • Andile Dlamini #16
  • Melinda Kgadiete #17
  • Sibulele Holweni #18
  • Kholosa Biyana #19
  • Robyn Moodaly #20
  • Kebotseng Moletsane #21
  • Nomvula Kgoale #22
  • Wendy Shongwe #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.