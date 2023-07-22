Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (51-48) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 61 times and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 40 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 23-17 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 431 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

