The Minnesota Twins (51-48) will look to Carlos Correa when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field on Saturday, July 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-145). An 8-run over/under is set for the contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 38 out of the 61 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 23-17 record (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 21, or 34.4%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-20 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

