Thomas Pieters is part of the field from July 20-23 in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, taking on a par-71, 7,383-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Pieters at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Thomas Pieters Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Pieters has scored below par five times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score six times in his last 18 rounds.

Pieters has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Pieters' average finish has been 36th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Pieters has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 44 +7 291 0 2 0 0 $101,970

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Pieters has had an average finish of 39th with a personal best of 28th at this tournament.

Pieters made the cut in each of his five most recent entries to this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,383 yards this week, 378 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Pieters has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,445 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at 7,383 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Pieters' Last Time Out

Pieters finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which was good enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

Pieters shot better than 43% of the field at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Pieters did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Pieters had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Pieters' three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

In that most recent outing, Pieters' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Pieters finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Pieters had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Pieters Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.