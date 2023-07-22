Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, with action from July 20-23.

Looking to bet on Scheffler at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in 11 of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round 10 times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Scheffler has finished in the top five five times in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Scheffler has top-five finishes in each of his last seven tournaments.

Scheffler has made the cut in 21 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 7 -12 272 2 21 14 17 $23.9M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Scheffler has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Scheffler made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club measures 7,383 yards for this tournament, 378 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,005).

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Scheffler will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,336 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler finished in the 52nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Scheffler was better than 71% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.64.

Scheffler recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scheffler recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Scheffler's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that last competition, Scheffler's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Scheffler finished the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards
Scheffler Odds to Win: +900

