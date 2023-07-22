Patrick Reed will play at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom in the 2023 The Open Championship from July 20-23. The par-71 course spans 7,383 yards and the purse available is $16,500,000.00.

Patrick Reed Insights

Reed has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Reed has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five tournaments, Reed has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut five times.

Reed has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Reed will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 26 +1 284 0 3 1 1 $984,021

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Reed's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 23rd.

Reed has made the cut five times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,383-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

Reed will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,445 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of +3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Reed's Last Time Out

Reed was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

Reed was better than 61% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Reed fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Reed had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Reed's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent outing, Reed had a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Reed ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Reed underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Reed Odds to Win: +8000

