The Barracuda Championship is underway, and Maximilian Kieffer is currently in fifth place with a score of -6.

Maximilian Kieffer at the Barracuda Championship this week

Maximilian Kieffer Insights

Kieffer has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kieffer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Kieffer has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Kieffer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 24 -5 171 0 2 1 1 $32,312

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Kieffer last competed at this event in 2023 and finished fifth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set for a longer 7,480 yards.

The average course Kieffer has played i the last year (7,400 yards) is 80 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Kieffer's Last Time Out

Kieffer finished in the 27th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kieffer shot better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Kieffer recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kieffer had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Kieffer carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that last competition, Kieffer's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Kieffer ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kieffer finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

Kieffer Odds to Win: +5500

All statistics in this article reflect Kieffer's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

