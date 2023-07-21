Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Luis Robert and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox matchup at Target Field on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.

Ryan has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashed .231/.305/.410 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .193/.281/.404 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 100 hits with 24 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.329/.571 slash line so far this year.

Robert has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashing .244/.316/.422 so far this year.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.