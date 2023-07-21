Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (50-48) will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-57) at Target Field on Friday, July 21. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+130). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (8-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (6-8, 6.06 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 37, or 61.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 19-11 record (winning 63.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (35%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.