How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox match up with Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Read More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 129 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in MLB, slugging .407.
- The Twins' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (422 total).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.168).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ryan heads into this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ryan will look to record his 17th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
