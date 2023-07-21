Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs White Sox Odds
|Twins vs White Sox Prediction
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .261 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Jeffers has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.281
|AVG
|.244
|.395
|OBP
|.352
|.469
|SLG
|.372
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|10
|22/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.