Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Gallo (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .175.
- In 31 of 76 games this year (40.8%) Gallo has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (18 of 76), with two or more RBI seven times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.184
|AVG
|.167
|.300
|OBP
|.291
|.408
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Lynn (6-8) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 6.06 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.431 WHIP ranks 54th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.