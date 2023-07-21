After bowing out in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon in his last tournament (losing to Alexander Bublik), Jeffrey John Wolf will open the Truist Atlanta Open against Jason Jung (in the round of 32). Wolf has +2200 odds to win this tournament at Atlantic Station.

Wolf at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf will open up at the Truist Atlanta Open by facing Jung in the round of 32 on Monday, July 24 (at 8:20 PM ET).

Wolf Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Wolf was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 26-ranked Bublik, 3-6, 6-7, 0-6.

Wolf is 31-25 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Wolf is 22-16 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Wolf has played 24.8 games per match. He won 52.0% of them.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.4 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

Over the past year, Wolf has been victorious in 22.4% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has been victorious in 22.4% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.

