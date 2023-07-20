The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .368 AVG .000 .520 OBP .222 .579 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 3/1 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings