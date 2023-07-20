Heading into a game against the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13), the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20 at Target Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Lynx enter this contest after an 82-73 loss to the Dream on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 9.9 3.1 2.4 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.0 2.9 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 21.9 points per contest (third in league) and 7.8 rebounds (10th in league), while also putting up 2.6 assists.

Kayla McBride posts 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz averages 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Lindsay Allen is tops on her team in assists per game (4.3), and also averages 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller averages 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -3.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.