Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .246.
- Farmer has recorded a hit in 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.238
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|31/7
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (8-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
