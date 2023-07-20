Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .178 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 75 games this year (41.3%), including six multi-hit games (8.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.184
|AVG
|.171
|.300
|OBP
|.298
|.408
|SLG
|.514
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
