The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.184 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .196.
  • In 49.4% of his games this year (38 of 77), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 36
.213 AVG .175
.273 OBP .298
.487 SLG .317
17 XBH 11
12 HR 3
25 RBI 11
50/11 K/BB 49/22
3 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
