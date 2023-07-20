Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mariners Prediction
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .285.
- Kirilloff enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 14 times (23.0%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Kirilloff has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (26.2%), including three multi-run games (4.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.242
|AVG
|.324
|.330
|OBP
|.417
|.385
|SLG
|.520
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|26/11
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.