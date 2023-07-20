Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 20 at 3:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .285.

Kirilloff enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 14 times (23.0%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Kirilloff has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (26.2%), including three multi-run games (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .242 AVG .324 .330 OBP .417 .385 SLG .520 7 XBH 11 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 26/11 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings