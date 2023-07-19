Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Minnesota Twins matchup at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He has a .234/.309/.416 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .196/.285/.409 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (6-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 5.0 4 3 3 5 0 at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 6.0 8 6 5 6 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4

Julio Rodríguez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .248/.312/.404 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .256/.366/.396 slash line so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

