Kenta Maeda gets the nod on the mound for the Minnesota Twins against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, the Twins and their foes are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. In six straight games, Minnesota and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 7.9 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota is 3-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 44 of its 96 chances.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 23-25 25-20 24-26 38-35 11-11

