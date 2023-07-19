Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (47-47) and the Minnesota Twins (49-47) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 19.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Minnesota this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (416 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule