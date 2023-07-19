Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .220 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 66), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.209
|.302
|OBP
|.280
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|26/9
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
