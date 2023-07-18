J.P. Crawford and Byron Buxton will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 122 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 406 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.174 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Bailey Ober (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito

