Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .214 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs five times (7.7%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.234
|AVG
|.198
|.302
|OBP
|.268
|.426
|SLG
|.413
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|26/9
|K/BB
|30/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
