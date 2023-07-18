Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .481 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .245 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Farmer has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this season (51.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has an RBI in 13 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.238
|AVG
|.253
|.322
|OBP
|.284
|.371
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|31/7
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
