On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 75 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (55 of 83), with multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Correa has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .234 AVG .230 .306 OBP .310 .400 SLG .416 14 XBH 19 4 HR 7 19 RBI 22 36/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

