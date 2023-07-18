Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 75 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (55 of 83), with multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Correa has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.234
|AVG
|.230
|.306
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.416
|14
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|36/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
