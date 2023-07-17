The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will take the field against Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

The Twins are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-135). The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +115 7 -125 +105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Twins and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups. Minnesota games have gone over the set point total four straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.2 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 5-11, a 31.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 42 of its 94 chances.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 22-24 25-20 23-25 37-34 11-11

