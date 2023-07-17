Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .182.
- In 41.7% of his 72 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.184
|AVG
|.180
|.300
|OBP
|.311
|.408
|SLG
|.530
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|11
|12
|RBI
|18
|49/16
|K/BB
|48/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.66), second in WHIP (.978), and 34th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
