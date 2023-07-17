Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .182.

In 41.7% of his 72 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .184 AVG .180 .300 OBP .311 .408 SLG .530 12 XBH 13 5 HR 11 12 RBI 18 49/16 K/BB 48/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings