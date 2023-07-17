On Monday, Alex Kirilloff (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

In 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 58 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .242 AVG .303 .330 OBP .410 .385 SLG .438 7 XBH 8 3 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/11 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings