Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, July 16 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .209 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this season (30 of 63), with more than one hit 13 times (20.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has had an RBI in 19 games this season (30.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with two or more runs five times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .234 AVG .188 .302 OBP .264 .426 SLG .385 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 28/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings