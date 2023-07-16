Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (54) this season while batting .202 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 75 games this year, with more than one hit in 20% of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (18.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Buxton has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.213
|AVG
|.188
|.273
|OBP
|.317
|.487
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
