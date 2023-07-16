On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has nine doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .267.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (26.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.3%).

He has scored in 13 of 57 games (22.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .242 AVG .294 .330 OBP .406 .385 SLG .388 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 24/11 0 SB 0

