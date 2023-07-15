On Saturday, July 15, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (46-46) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (25-68) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Athletics are +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-250). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Hogan Harris - OAK (2-3, 6.07 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 35, or 60.3%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 25, or 27.5%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.