Stephanie Meadow enters play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Meadow at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Meadow has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Meadow has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five events, Meadow has finished in the top five once.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Meadow has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -3 273 0 14 1 1 $597,072

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Meadow last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Meadow has played in the past year has been 100 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 66th percentile of competitors.

She finished in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 44 holes.

Meadow was better than 70% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Meadow carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Meadow had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Meadow carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that last outing, Meadow's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Meadow ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Meadow had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

