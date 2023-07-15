Sahith Theegala is set to take part in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Theegala at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Theegala has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Theegala's average finish has been 43rd.

Theegala has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Theegala hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 20th straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -5 280 0 25 4 7 $5.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 223 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at The Renaissance Club have averaged a score of +2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Theegala will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,349 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 48 holes.

Theegala shot better than just 29% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Theegala carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Theegala had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Theegala's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Theegala's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Theegala finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Theegala fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.