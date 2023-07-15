Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .211 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 38 of 77 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits nine times (11.7%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (17 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.226
|AVG
|.194
|.256
|OBP
|.263
|.419
|SLG
|.369
|12
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|46/4
|K/BB
|38/8
|5
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.03 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.07, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
