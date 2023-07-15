Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38) versus the New York Mets (42-49) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 15.

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (7-5) against the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3).

Mets vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Mets vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Mets have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mets have won 30, or 53.6%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 29-25, a 53.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 54.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 405 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 6 @ Diamondbacks W 9-0 Carlos Carrasco vs Ryne Nelson July 7 @ Padres W 7-5 Justin Verlander vs Yu Darvish July 8 @ Padres L 3-1 David Peterson vs Blake Snell July 9 @ Padres L 6-2 Max Scherzer vs Joe Musgrove July 14 Dodgers L 6-0 Justin Verlander vs Julio Urías July 15 Dodgers - Kodai Senga vs Tony Gonsolin July 16 Dodgers - Max Scherzer vs Bobby Miller July 18 White Sox - Carlos Carrasco vs TBA July 19 White Sox - José Quintana vs TBA July 20 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 21 @ Red Sox - TBA vs James Paxton

Dodgers Schedule