Held from July 13-16, Lucas Herbert will compete in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Looking to bet on Herbert at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Herbert has finished below par five times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Herbert has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Herbert has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 37 -4 279 0 9 0 0 $1M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while The Renaissance Club is set for a longer 7,237 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

Herbert will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,292 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.73-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Herbert shot better than just 29% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Herbert shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Herbert had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Herbert's 18 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that most recent outing, Herbert's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Herbert ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Herbert recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

