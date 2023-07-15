The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will have Gemma Dryburgh as part of the field in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16, up against the par-71, 6,561-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Gemma Dryburgh Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Dryburgh has shot under par four times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Dryburgh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Dryburgh has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Dryburgh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -2 281 1 21 1 2 $770,556

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Dryburgh last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,561 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Dryburgh has played in the past year has been six yards longer than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Dryburgh's Last Time Out

Dryburgh was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Dryburgh shot better than 74% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Dryburgh fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Dryburgh carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.0).

Dryburgh carded the same number of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent competition, Dryburgh's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Dryburgh ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Dryburgh recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

