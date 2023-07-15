Akshay Bhatia will be among those at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Bhatia at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Bhatia's average finish has been 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Bhatia has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 35 -7 278 0 11 2 2 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, nine yards longer than the average course Bhatia has played in the past year (7,319 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 89th percentile of the field.

Bhatia shot better than 35% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Bhatia recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Bhatia recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Bhatia's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Bhatia's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Bhatia ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.