The field at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will feature A Lim Kim. She and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $1,750,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,561-yard course from July 13-16.

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -6 277 0 20 3 3 $781,397

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2022, and she finished 29th.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Kim has played in the past year (6,563 yards) is two yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 66th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim was better than only 31% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Kim's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last competition, Kim carded a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Kim finished the U.S. Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim carded four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kim Odds to Win: +6600

