The Minnesota Twins hope to break their three-game losing run against the Oakland Athletics (25-67), on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Kenta Maeda (2-5) will take the mound for the Twins in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.18 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins' Maeda (2-5) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.18 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .266 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

