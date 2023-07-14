Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins square off against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Minnesota is 20th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (380 total runs).

The Twins are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.164).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Maeda heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Maeda is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away Kenta Maeda - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away Pablo Lopez - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away - -

