How to Watch the Twins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins square off against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 20th in baseball, slugging .398.
- The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.231).
- Minnesota has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (380 total runs).
- The Twins are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.
- Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.164).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Maeda heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Maeda is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|-
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
