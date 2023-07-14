Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics when the teams square off on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +170 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 34-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 6-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 91 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-46-6).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 19-24 23-20 22-25 36-34 9-11

