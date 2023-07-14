Joey Gallo is available when the Minnesota Twins battle the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-3.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .181 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 69 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.7% of them.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (23.2%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .184 AVG .177 .300 OBP .295 .408 SLG .510 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 49/16 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings